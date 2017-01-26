BRIEF-Cafom H1 revenue up at 209.7 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 209.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd -
* Unit and vendors entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal at initial consideration of hk$255 million
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing entire issued shares of target company
* Target company is Success Path Limited; purchaser is Kang Wang Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO