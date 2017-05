Jan 26 Cegedim SA :

* Organic revenue growth picked up in Q4 of 2016

* Organic revenue growth amounted to 5.4 pct in Q4 2016, and 4.4 pct over full year

* In Q4 of 2016, Cegedim posted consolidated revenues from continuing activities of 122.5 million euros ($130.7 million), up 2.7 pct on a reported basis

* Lowers EBITDA target 2016 to about 60 million euros