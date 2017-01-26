BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
Jan 26 Fleury Michon SA :
* Q4 revenue 177.7 million euros ($189.71 million) versus 190.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9367 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 29 Kong Linghui, one of China's best-known table tennis players and now head coach of the country's national women's team, is facing a HK$2.55 million ($327,000) lawsuit over a gambling debt to a luxury hotel in Singapore, according to a Hong Kong court writ.