Jan 26 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :

* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing

* Intends to file motion with Court seeking approval of stipulation among parties memorializing terms of agreement - SEC filing

* Silo's unsecured claim will be allowed in amount of $75 million and Silo will receive a distribution of new common stock or cash

* Agreement with Silo to settle certain claims in connection with previously announced cases commenced by Co under chapter 11 bankruptcy