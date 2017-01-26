Jan 26 VSE Corp :

* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit

* Court's order reduces previously reported jury award of about $4.8 million rendered on June 30, 2016-SEC filing

* Co is evaluating legal options in respect of Court's decision regarding Heritage lawsuit, including filing of motion for new trial or of an appeal

* Expects FY income statement will include reserve that will be greater than $1.2 million recorded on 10-Q for qtrs ended June 30,Sept 30