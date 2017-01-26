BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
Jan 27 Nikkei:
* Panasonic Corp to stop making vacuum cleaners in North America, shedding 70 or so American jobs- Nikkei
* Panasonic Corp will switch to consignment production and exports from Malaysia- Nikkei
* Panasonic corp will also be creating 7,900 or so U.S. jobs in the coming years - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
HONG KONG, May 29 Kong Linghui, one of China's best-known table tennis players and now head coach of the country's national women's team, is facing a HK$2.55 million ($327,000) lawsuit over a gambling debt to a luxury hotel in Singapore, according to a Hong Kong court writ.