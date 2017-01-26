Jan 26 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for
video completion rates - blog
* Announcing a change to the way it ranks videos in news
feed
* Facebook says "we expect that most pages will not see
significant changes in distribution as a result of this update"
* "Longer videos that people spend time watching may see a
slight increase in distribution on Facebook"
* Some shorter videos may see a slight dip in news feed
distribution
* The change will roll out gradually over the coming weeks
Source text (bit.ly/2juca5b)
