Jan 26 Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft reports record second-quarter
* Quarterly revenue was $24.1 billion GAAP, and $26.1
billion non-GAAP
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.66 GAAP, and
$0.83 non-GAAP
* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes
was $7.4 billion and increased 10% (up 12% in constant currency)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $25.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services
revenue increased 5% (up 7% in constant currency)
* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.9 billion
and increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency)
* Quarterly office 365 commercial revenue growth of 47% (up
49% in constant currency)
* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing was $11.8
billion and decreased 5%
* Quarterly office consumer products and cloud services
revenue increased 22% (up 21% in constant currency)
* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic
acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)
* Quarterly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to
24.9 million
* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue
increased 12% (up 14% in constant currency) driven by
double-digit annuity revenue growth
* Quarterly gaming revenue decreased 3% (down 1% in constant
currency)
* Quarterly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in
constant currency)
* Quarterly azure revenue increased 93% (up 95% in constant
currency) with azure compute usage more than doubling
year-over-year
* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $228 million for period
beginning on December 8, 2016
* "Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and
services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in
Microsoft cloud"
Source text: bit.ly/2kpzejZ
Further company coverage: