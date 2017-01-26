Jan 26 Kroger Co

* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company

* Mclane Company Inc - announced a service agreement with Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger Co. and its 787 C-stores located across 18 states