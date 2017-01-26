Jan 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Issues monthly volume summary for december 2016

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december

* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,672 in december 2016 and 43,191 for the twelve months ended december 31, 2016

* Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 1.00% in december from 1.03% in november

* Mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december

* Multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.03% in december from 0.01% in november

* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (upb) of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $5.4 billion in december