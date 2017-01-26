BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Issues monthly volume summary for december 2016
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december
* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,672 in december 2016 and 43,191 for the twelve months ended december 31, 2016
* Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 1.00% in december from 1.03% in november
* Mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december
* Multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.03% in december from 0.01% in november
* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (upb) of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $5.4 billion in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.