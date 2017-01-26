Jan 27 Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd :

* Responds to ASX price query

* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities

* In recent weeks there have been a number of media articles in USA that may have brought co to attention of new U.S. Investors

* Company believes that it is in compliance with ASX listing rule 3.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: