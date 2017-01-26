BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Jan 27 Future World Financial Holdings Limited :
* FH-voluntary Announcement Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To Providing Blockchain Application Technical Support On Online Shopping Platform
* Future Fintech Limited entered into a memorandum of understanding with licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.