BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Boiron SA :
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
* Expects operating result for 2016 will be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2jBjlq4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: