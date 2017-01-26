Jan 26 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the
sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza
Centers
* Upon completion of transaction Plaza will receive an
initial advance payment of approximately Euro 28 million
* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for
development of Belgrade Plaza to a maximum amount of EUR 42.5
million
* At least 75% of net proceeds received from disposal will
be distributed to Plaza's bondholders by or before March 31,
2017
* Plaza centers has signed binding share purchase agreement
with big shopping centers for sale of Belgrade Plaza Shopping,
Entertainment Center
