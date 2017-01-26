Jan 26 Stericycle Inc :

* Stericycle Inc - for Q4 of 2016, Stericycle, inc expects to record charges of approximately $65-$75 million to pre-tax income

* Stericycle Inc- anticipates approximately $30-$32 million of total charges for Q4 will be adjusting items consistent with co's historical classifications

* Stericycle Inc- does not expect its 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share or free cash flow to change as a result of these charges

* Stericycle Inc - pre-tax charges are primarily related to write-down of certain assets in United Kingdom

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stericycle Inc- company expects balance of charges to reduce both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for Q4 by approximately $35-$43 million on a pre-tax basis

* Stericycle Inc - company has written down value of certain assets due to disposal of certain M&I assets in U.K. and classification of other assets in U.K.