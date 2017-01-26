BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Jan 26 SVB Financial Group :
* SVB Financial Group - on Jan. 26, 2017, announced plans to appoint Michael Descheneaux, current CFO, to position of president of Silicon Valley Bank
* SVB Financial - Descheneaux's appointment is expected to become effective upon appointment of new CFO, a search for which is currently underway Source text: (bit.ly/2k6BsXR) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.