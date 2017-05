Jan 26 IHS Markit Ltd

* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement for a term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million - SEC filing

* 2017 term loan will mature on january 25, 2018

* 2017 $500 million term loan will mature on january 25, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: