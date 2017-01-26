Jan 26 Microsoft Corp :
* Sees Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6.45 billion - $6.65
billion
* Sees Q3 productivity and business processes revenue $7.65
billion - $7.85 billion
* Sees Q3 more personal computing revenue of $9.05 billion
to $9.35 billion
* Sees foreign currency negative impact of 1 point on total
revenue in Q3
* Says expects in Q4 foreign currency negative impact of 2
points on total revenue
* Sees Q3 research and development, S&M and G&A expenses of
$8.5 billion to $8.6 billion
* Sees FY research and development, S&M and G&A expenses of
$33.1 billion to $33.3 billion including about $2.3 billion of
Linkedin expenses
