EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on thin trading volumes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays. Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the sidelines. In Brazil, traders also erred on the side of caution ahead of a key central bank decision after market close on Wednesday and the release of first-quart