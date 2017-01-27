PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Summit Midstream Partners Lp :
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
* Says expect first half of 2017 to be impacted by slower pace of drilling activity
* Expects to report 2016 adjusted ebitda that is at or above top end of $270.0 million to $290.0 million range
* Says expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: