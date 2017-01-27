Jan 26 Summit Midstream Partners Lp :

* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.

* Says expect first half of 2017 to be impacted by slower pace of drilling activity

* Expects to report 2016 adjusted ebitda that is at or above top end of $270.0 million to $290.0 million range

* Says expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017