Jan 27 China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd

* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016

* expects to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to equity holders by approximately 50 to 60% for year ended 31 Dec

* expected results due to decrease in amount of interest income generated from loans granted to customers