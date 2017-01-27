BRIEF-GPI Q1 production value at EUR 39.1 mln
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
Jan 27 Csg Ltd
* CSG Services Pty has been referred to adversely in an independent broad-based anti-corruption commission report
* report in relation to tendering and award of ultranet contract and consulting project for Victorian department of education and early childhood development
* CSG has responded to adverse statements against it and csg services through appropriate channels.
* CSG denies that it and its officers have done anything wrong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.