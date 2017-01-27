PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment