GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd
* Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd says start of toll revenue at Akkalkua (On Sh4), Borgaon (On Sh23) and Shinoli (on sh121) Source text - (bit.ly/2jkWFJK) Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Shares down 20 pct, bond sell-off resumes (Adds detail from conference call, background)