PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 Memscap SA :
* Q4 revenue 3.3 million euros ($3.52 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus no operating profit a year ago
* Q4 net profit 0.1 million euros versus no profit a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment