Jan 27 Gemini Investments Holdings Ltd

* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with grand beauty management ltd

* Subscription price is hk$3.0 per convertible preference share

* Agreed to issue and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for up to a maximum of 597.2 million new convertible preference shares

* Consideration for subscription of convertible preference shares will be satisfied in full by capitalising shareholder's loan in principal amount of hk$1.78 billion