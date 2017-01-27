BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Gemini Investments Holdings Ltd
* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with grand beauty management ltd
* Subscription price is hk$3.0 per convertible preference share
* Agreed to issue and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for up to a maximum of 597.2 million new convertible preference shares
* Consideration for subscription of convertible preference shares will be satisfied in full by capitalising shareholder's loan in principal amount of hk$1.78 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.