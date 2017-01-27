Jan 27 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Trading update
* Underlying operating profits for quarter of £33.1 million
were in line with management's expectations
* Carry cost of group's subordinated bonds will dampen
reported profits in early part of year prior to repayment of
£110 million bond maturing in April 2017
* With total originations and investments of £380.7 million
compared to £254.4 million in previous quarter
* Throughout final months of 2016 buy-to-let market saw
lenders tightening criteria ahead of pra underwriting changes
which took full effect on 1 January 2017
* Paragon had implemented majority of these changes a year
ago, in January 2016
* Group's pipeline continued to grow from its low point in
summer
* Too early to determine full extent of PRA changes on
market, and further changes due later in year
* Strong pipeline positions group to achieve its anticipated
new business volumes for year
* Idem capital had a strong trading period, with £95.4
million of gross investments
* Following temporary withdrawal of vendors from market
around eu referendum. IDEM Capital continues to see a healthy
pipeline of opportunities
* Continues to see progress in each of its operating
divisions and remains confident in achieving its expectations
for year.
