BUZZ-India's L&T rises to over 1-1/2-yr high on better Q4 profit
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
Jan 27 Tanla Solutions Ltd
* Tanla Solutions Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 118.5 million rupees versus profit 40.8 million rupees year ago
* Tanla Solutions Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 1.69 billion rupees versus 1.09 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jlbL1y) Further company coverage:
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014