* Countryside: Bookrunner - Oaktree announces that seller has sold 45 million ordinary shares at a price of 230 pence per share in Countryside

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Sale represents approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital

* Countryside: Bookrunner - proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 31 Jan

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild, Barclays, Numis Securities acted as joint bookrunners

* Countryside: Bookrunner - Following completion of placing, seller will continue to hold approximately 46.1 pct of issued share capital of company