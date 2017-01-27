BRIEF-GPI Q1 production value at EUR 39.1 mln
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
Jan 27 Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited
* Proposed Disposal Of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd. - Further Update
* GIG's german lawyers have informed company that they have submitted to state courts of singapore a criminal complaint
* anticipates GIG will attempt to commence similar proceedings in other jurisdictions, including Germany and United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.