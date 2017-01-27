BRIEF-Dustin Group intends to appeal to court's verdict in Sør-Trøndelag Fylkeskommune dispute
* SAID ON MONDAY SØR-TRØNDELAG COURT ANNOUNCED VERDICT IN DISPUTE BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND SØR-TRØNDELAG FYLKESKOMMUNE ET AL
Jan 27 Telia Company Ab :
* Telia says in terms of financial guidance for 2017 our organic EBITDA, from continuing operations, excluding non-recurring items, is expected to be around 2016 level.
* Telia says we aim for our operational free cash flow (free cash flow excluding licenses and dividends from associates), from continuing operations, to be above SEK 7 billion (from SEK 5.5 billion 2016)
* Says this operational free cash flow together with dividends from associates, should cover a dividend around 2016 level
* Says for 2018 and 2019 we aim to further increase operational cash flow.
* Says we update our dividend policy, stating that at least 80 percent of free cash flow, excluding licenses, from continuing operations to be distributed to our shareholders (previously including licenses).
* Says we continue to aim for a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2 times, +/- 0.5 and target a solid investment grade long-term credit rating (a- to bbb+).
* Telia says as of now we expect new roaming regulation to have a slight negative effect on our ebitda for 2017
* Says when it comes to Denmark, as of now we don't see risk and valuation as attractive for a larger acquisition in Denmark and will continue to review our strategic options.
* Telia says we see it as highly probable that Eurasian assets will be disposed during 2017.
* Telia says when it comes to disposal of Fintur holdings, we have seen an increased interest in our assets following decision to explore a joint divestment of Fintur holdings together with Turkcell.
* Says we continue to have a constructive dialogue with US, Dutch and Swedish authorities in their respective investigations and have an active dialogue regarding proposed settlement of usd 1.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* SAID ON MONDAY APPEALS COURT ISSUED AN ORDER, IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY SSH AGAINST SONY, IN WHICH IT HELD THAT SONY GROUP COMPANY IN GERMANY MAY INFRINGE SSH PATENT EP 2 254 311