Jan 27 Telia Company Ab :

* Telia says in terms of financial guidance for 2017 our organic EBITDA, from continuing operations, excluding non-recurring items, is expected to be around 2016 level.

* Telia says we aim for our operational free cash flow (free cash flow excluding licenses and dividends from associates), from continuing operations, to be above SEK 7 billion (from SEK 5.5 billion 2016)

* Says this operational free cash flow together with dividends from associates, should cover a dividend around 2016 level

* Says for 2018 and 2019 we aim to further increase operational cash flow.

* Says we update our dividend policy, stating that at least 80 percent of free cash flow, excluding licenses, from continuing operations to be distributed to our shareholders (previously including licenses).

* Says we continue to aim for a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2 times, +/- 0.5 and target a solid investment grade long-term credit rating (a- to bbb+).

* Telia says as of now we expect new roaming regulation to have a slight negative effect on our ebitda for 2017

* Says when it comes to Denmark, as of now we don't see risk and valuation as attractive for a larger acquisition in Denmark and will continue to review our strategic options.

* Telia says we see it as highly probable that Eurasian assets will be disposed during 2017.

* Telia says when it comes to disposal of Fintur holdings, we have seen an increased interest in our assets following decision to explore a joint divestment of Fintur holdings together with Turkcell.

* Telia says we continue to have a constructive dialogue with US, Dutch and Swedish authorities in their respective investigations and have an active dialogue regarding proposed settlement of usd 1.45 billion