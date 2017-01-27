Jan 27 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* FY operating earnings (EBIT) increased overproportionally
by 29% from 10.2 million euros to 13.2 million euros ($14.07
million)
* FY revenues increased by 7% from 173.6 mln euros to 186.0
mln euros
* FY earnings per share increased from 2.43 euros to 3.22
euros
* After deduction of net financial result and corporation
tax, FY net earnings amounted to eur 10.0m (2015: eur 7.9m)
* At start of 2017 fiscal year, order books were above
levels at same time last year
Source text - bit.ly/2kzYF5Z
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)