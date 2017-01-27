BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 India Cements Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 353.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 1.68 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 31.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.59 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jXFZtC) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago