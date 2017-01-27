Jan 27 Centrum Capital Ltd

* Buyforex India Limited, subsidiary of the company, has acquired 100% equity shares of Krish and Ram Forex Private Limited

* Says cost of acquisition is 3.5 million rupees

* Acquisition from Business Match Services (India) Limited (promoter company)

* Krish and Ram Forex Private Limited has become a step-down subsidiary of Centrum Capital Limited