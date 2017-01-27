BRIEF-India's Silverpoint Infratech posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 192000 rupees versus loss 1.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Aarey Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd