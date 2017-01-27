BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Max 21 AG :
* Capital increase successfully completed
* Gross issue proceeds amounted to 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.