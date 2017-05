Jan 27 Prakash Industries Ltd

* Says Prakash Industries secures long-term coal linkages for sponge iron

* Says secured coal linkages of total 649300 mt pa for next 5 yrs from vaious mines of south eastern coalfields ltd

* Says securing linkages will provide long term stability in co's operations

* Says with this sourcing of coal, operating margins & profitability of co would significantly improve in following years