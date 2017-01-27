PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment