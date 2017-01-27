BUZZ-India's L&T rises to over 1-1/2-yr high on better Q4 profit
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
Jan 27 Shanthi Gears Ltd
* Shanthi Gears Ltd - dec quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 45.9 million rupees year ago
* Shanthi Gears Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 511.5 million rupees versus 476.6 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kA1qjz) Further company coverage:
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014