BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately
* Liberty holdings ltd - david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc :
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Announced establishment of a master franchise joint venture with a group of investors in Mexico
* Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* HELVETIA VENTURE FUND IS INVESTING IN MUNICH-BASED BAIMOS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, WHICH PROVIDES SOFTWARE FOR DIGITAL MANAGEMENT OF ACCESS AND LOCKING SYSTEMS