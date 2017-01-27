BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Estimates core earnings before impairment for 2016 of 490 million Danish crowns - 510 million Danish crowns ($70.37-$73.24 million) against previously expected 400 million - 450 million crowns
* Bank estimates pre-tax profit for year of 65 million crowns - 85 million crowns, where bank previously expected result to be at same level as year 2015
* Raises guidance based on more positive development than expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9634 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.