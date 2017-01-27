BUZZ-India's L&T rises to over 1-1/2-yr high on better Q4 profit
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
Jan 27 Eveready Industries India Ltd
* Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 351.9 million rupees versus profit 212.8 million rupees year ago
* Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.45 billion rupees versus 3.42 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jlm8CL) Further company coverage:
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014