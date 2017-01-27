Jan 27 TUS International Ltd
* Termination would release group from obligation of
contributing capital commitment in total amount of RMB75 million
to JV companies
* Pine Mega And Kunshan Qidi entered into a termination
agreement
* Established Kunshan JV company pursuant to Kunshan
Framework agreement and Suzhou JV company pursuant to Suzhou
Framework agreement.
* Termination of investment framework agreements, 3 JV cos
would not have any material adverse impact on business
operation, financial position of group
* "Would become extremely difficult for group to carry out
such incubation investment strategies through JV companies as
originally envisaged"
* Marvel Rise and Suzhou Ziguang entered into a termination
agreement
