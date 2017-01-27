BRIEF-India's Silverpoint Infratech posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 192000 rupees versus loss 1.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 United Spirits Ltd
* United Spirits clarifies on news item "SEBI bans Mallya, 6 others in USL fund diversion case"
* United Spirits Ltd says SEBI has issued an ad interim ex-parte order asking co to respond to SEBI within 21 days of receipt of order
* United Spirits Ltd says co studying the order and to submit responses to SEBI by due date Source text - (bit.ly/2jlsUsf) Further company coverage:
