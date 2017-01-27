BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately
* Liberty holdings ltd - david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately
Jan 27 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction: Subscription For Shares And Subscription Receipts Of Millenmin Ventures Inc. And Disposal Of Bellomonte Limited
* BICL, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into letter agreement with millenmin and investors
* Pursuant to letter agreement, group will acquire interest in millenmin and dispose of interest in bellomonte group
* BICL has agreed to subscribe for 26.4 million millenmin shares expected to be settled by cash payment of us$2 million
* BICL has agreed to dispose of its interest in bellomonte group to millenmin for consideration of u$27 million
* Under letter agreement bicl agreed to subscribe for 83.3 million subscription receipts expected to be settled by cash payment of us$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty holdings ltd - david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately
* HELVETIA VENTURE FUND IS INVESTING IN MUNICH-BASED BAIMOS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, WHICH PROVIDES SOFTWARE FOR DIGITAL MANAGEMENT OF ACCESS AND LOCKING SYSTEMS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)