Jan 27 John Lewis Plc :

* Pension fund triennial valuation

* As at 31 March 2016 valuation of partnership's UK defined benefit pension scheme was a deficit of 479 million pounds

* This compares to a deficit of £840m at previous valuation

* Partnership and trustee have agreed a 10 year plan to eliminate deficit

* Plan includes cash contributions from co into scheme of £303m, of which, £183m is due to be paid before end of march 2017