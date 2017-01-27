Jan 27 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
says in a stock exchange announcement on Friday
* Has signed a letter of intent with Pan India Charms &
Jewellery about distribution of Pandora jewellery in India
* Pan India will be granted exclusive distribution rights
for Pandora jewellery in India, in which Pandora currently has
no distribution
* Agreement is subject to certain conditions to be fulfilled
* Will establish branded sales distribution focusing on
concept stores and shop-in-shops, initially in Delhi, Mumbai and
Bangalore
* Initial expectation is to open around 50 concept stores in
India over a three year period, with around five stores expected
to be opened in 2017
