Jan 27 Danish jewellery maker Pandora says in a stock exchange announcement on Friday

* Has signed a letter of intent with Pan India Charms & Jewellery about distribution of Pandora jewellery in India

* Pan India will be granted exclusive distribution rights for Pandora jewellery in India, in which Pandora currently has no distribution

* Agreement is subject to certain conditions to be fulfilled

* Will establish branded sales distribution focusing on concept stores and shop-in-shops, initially in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

* Initial expectation is to open around 50 concept stores in India over a three year period, with around five stores expected to be opened in 2017