BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately
* Liberty holdings ltd - david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately
Jan 27 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :
* FY net profit of 35.2 million euros ($37.60 million)(previous year: 18.3 million euros)
* FY profit before taxes of 54.3 million euros (previous year: 34.3 million euros)
* HELVETIA VENTURE FUND IS INVESTING IN MUNICH-BASED BAIMOS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, WHICH PROVIDES SOFTWARE FOR DIGITAL MANAGEMENT OF ACCESS AND LOCKING SYSTEMS