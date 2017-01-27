BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma posts biggest intraday gain in over 3 years
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees
Jan 27 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement to transfer entire stake held by co in Indo Gulf Industries
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says upon completion, Indo Gulf will cease to be unit of co Source text - (bit.ly/2k99pH4) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 1.00/3.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/1.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 29) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% ----------------------------------------