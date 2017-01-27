GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 European Medicines Agency
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for January 2017
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Tadalafil Lilly for treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs, symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia
* EU Medicines Agency's CHMP offers positive opinion for Rolufta for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
* EU Medicines Agency - Jylamvo (methotrexate) received a positive opinion for the treatment of rheumatological disorders and psoriasis, and for maintenance treatment of ALL Source text: (bit.ly/2jYwri7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch